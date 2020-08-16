Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Talks About What She does Outside her business

Beautiful Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniel recently talked about what she does when she is not busy working on her business.

Regina said she loves minding her business and shunning any negativity that comes her way.

According to her, all she does is to mind the business that pays her, and also take care of her cute son, Munir Neji-Nwoko.

Regina recently showed off the face of her son, Munir and he looked all shades of adorable in the photos which she shared.