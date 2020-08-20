Read lovely message Mercy Johnson wrote to comedian AY Makun on his birthday

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Mercy Johnson wrote a lovely message to popular comedian, AY Makun on his birthday yesterday as he clocked 49.

The businesswoman wrote soothing words to her friend and a fellow businessman in the entertainment industry, Ayo Makun simply known as A.Y

AY turned 49 yesterday, August 19th, and quite a handful of Nigerian celebrities sent their well-wishes to him on social media.

Mercy Johnson was one of those celebrities as she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the popular comic act and poured kind words on him as she described him as an awesome person.

She wrote,

Happy Birthday my brother from day 1 @aycomedian ….you are an awesome person and I wish you well today and always. @realmabelmakun na hot rice and stew you go cook today o, have a blast, my people.💗💗

