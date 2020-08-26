SARS officers allegedly storm a Filling Station and demanded to be placed on the payroll (Photos)

A Twitter user has reported some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers, who allegedly went to a petrol station in Ikorodu and demanded to be placed on their payroll.
According to him, the officers harassed the manager and demanded to be paid monthly. He wrote,
READ ALSO
Dear distinguished @segalink,
These men from Special squad (SARS) @NigeriaPolice came to @PetrocamNigeria station at Ikorodu yesterday. They harassed the manager and demanded, they should be put on a monthly salary from the petrol station. Their leader Amos is the one in a circle.
Dear distinguished @segalink. These men from Special squad (SARS) @NigeriaPolice came to @PetrocamNigeria station at Ikorodu yesterday. They harrassed the manager and demanded, they should be put on a monthly salary from the petrol station. Their leader Amos is the one in circle. pic.twitter.com/tHEvjR4Sgt
— OYINBO_DUDU (@Bordillon007) August 26, 2020
Some twitter users have reacted to the post,
@gladysanyana wrote, “They came to u with that option of being placed on monthly salary cos, na still dem go send their “friends” to come visit u. If u know, you know. Person walking”
@shegelee wrote, “A friend who manages a filling station somewhere in Lagos gives the police 50kg of petrol every week as a reward for their quick response whenever they are called upon.”
@repjune wrote, “Until we stop recruiting thieves into the force I fear this country may end up like Colombia.”
@kassandraugoch1 wrote, “Monthly Salary kwa?Has the gas station, become the Federal government that employed them… Chai!Woman walkingWoman walkingWoman walking.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES