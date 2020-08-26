SARS officers allegedly storm a Filling Station and demanded to be placed on the payroll (Photos)

A Twitter user has reported some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers, who allegedly went to a petrol station in Ikorodu and demanded to be placed on their payroll.

According to him, the officers harassed the manager and demanded to be paid monthly. He wrote,

Dear distinguished @segalink,

These men from Special squad (SARS) @NigeriaPolice came to @PetrocamNigeria station at Ikorodu yesterday. They harassed the manager and demanded, they should be put on a monthly salary from the petrol station. Their leader Amos is the one in a circle.

Dear distinguished @segalink. These men from Special squad (SARS) @NigeriaPolice came to @PetrocamNigeria station at Ikorodu yesterday. They harrassed the manager and demanded, they should be put on a monthly salary from the petrol station. Their leader Amos is the one in circle. pic.twitter.com/tHEvjR4Sgt — OYINBO_DUDU (@Bordillon007) August 26, 2020

Some twitter users have reacted to the post,