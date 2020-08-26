TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


SARS officers allegedly storm a Filling Station and demanded to be placed on the payroll (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
sars-petrol-sation

A Twitter user has reported some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers, who allegedly went to a petrol station in Ikorodu and demanded to be placed on their payroll.

 

sars-petrol-sation  sars-petrol-sation sars-petrol-sation sars-petrol-sation

According to him, the officers harassed the manager and demanded to be paid monthly. He wrote,

 

Dear distinguished @segalink,
These men from Special squad (SARS) @NigeriaPolice came to @PetrocamNigeria station at Ikorodu yesterday. They harassed the manager and demanded, they should be put on a monthly salary from the petrol station. Their leader Amos is the one in a circle.

 

Some twitter users have reacted to the post,

@gladysanyana wrote, “They came to u with that option of being placed on monthly salary cos, na still dem go send their “friends” to come visit u. If u know, you know. Person walking”

@shegelee wrote, “A friend who manages a filling station somewhere in Lagos gives the police 50kg of petrol every week as a reward for their quick response whenever they are called upon.”

@repjune wrote, “Until we stop recruiting thieves into the force I fear this country may end up like Colombia.”

@kassandraugoch1 wrote, “Monthly Salary kwa?Has the gas station, become the Federal government that employed them… Chai!Woman walkingWoman walkingWoman walking.”

 

