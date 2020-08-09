TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lizzy Anjorin shades Ex-lover, shares romantic video of her…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her…

#BBNaija: Moment rivals, Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other…

Nigerian movie industry now full of Yahoo boys, prostitutes…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting…

Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old…

#BBNaija: “I still want to be around you” – Confused…

“Seeing a car key makes me spread out my legs fast for men – Lady says (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
lady spreads out legs for car key
0

A viral video on social media has seen a lady discuss how seeing a car key makes her fall easily for a man and spread out legs fast.

The woman continued to talk about her desires in men and how she gets easily attracted to men with big cars.

lady-spreads-leg-for-car-key

READ ALSO

Lady sparks controversy online after she tears Bible, smokes…

Lady stabbed by robbers dies after Lagos hospital allegedly…

According to the lady, her legs spread out very fast when she sees a very rich guy who has a car of his own.

The lady seemed very serious about what she was saying and she further expressed her desire to finally meet the man of her dreams and tie the knot with him.

In her words ;

“My legs, they spread out so fast, especially when I see a car key. I hope I’m going to find that man”.

Watch the video below;

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply