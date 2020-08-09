“Seeing a car key makes me spread out my legs fast for men – Lady says (Video)

A viral video on social media has seen a lady discuss how seeing a car key makes her fall easily for a man and spread out legs fast.

The woman continued to talk about her desires in men and how she gets easily attracted to men with big cars.

According to the lady, her legs spread out very fast when she sees a very rich guy who has a car of his own.

The lady seemed very serious about what she was saying and she further expressed her desire to finally meet the man of her dreams and tie the knot with him.

In her words ;

“My legs, they spread out so fast, especially when I see a car key. I hope I’m going to find that man”.

Watch the video below;