Sinach, Yemi Alade Make List Of Most Influential Women In Africa

Nigerian popular singers, Yemi Alade and Sinach have been added to the list of 100 most influential women in Africa by Avance media.

They join the likes of notable music acts like Angélique Kidjo, Oumou Sangaré

Ghana-based Avance Media list is an annual compilation achieved made the list through a public nomination.

The list coming from 34 countries across the African continent, states that the women are essentially leaders in various fields of endeavour and role models for the younger generation.

This year’s list saw women from Nigeria record the most representation at 20.

South Africa and Ghana made up the top three with 11 and 9 women leaders, respectively.

Sinach is making it on the list for the first time in the entertainment category.

They also named her among the Top 100 Most Reputable Persons on earth by Reputable Poll in 2019.

“Always grateful to Jesus for all He’s been doing in our Lives,” Sinach said.