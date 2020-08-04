“The ‘mummy calm down’ video is a clear case of child abuse and not discipline” – Pres. Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie

The aide to President Muhammad Buhari, Lauretta Onochie unlike many people did not find the “calm down” video of a small boy pleading to his mother for mercy funny but rather described it as a case of child abuse.

The woman is one of the quite few people who find the video of the little boy who told his mother to calm down when she was about to discipline him, disturbing.

The President’s aide, in recent tweets on her page, stated that a lot of Nigerian adults today are suffering from the effects of similar abuse when they were children. She added that laws needed to be made to protect children in the country.

She tweeted,