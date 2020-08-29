“They waited for police report until he died”- Lady mourns pilot of helicopter that fatally crashed in Lagos

A young lady mourns the pilot of the helicopter that fatally crashed in Lagos lamenting on the reception the victim got at the hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Gloria Ugolee, has taken to her social media page to mourn her friend, Chika Ernest, the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into a wall separating two buildings in Opebi, Lagos state on Friday, August 28.

There were three crew members in the helicopter belonging to Quorom aviation, that flew into Lagos from Rivers state. While two of the crew members died at the scene, one of them who happens to be the pilot, Chika Ernest, was found alive and was rushed to the hospital.

Gloria however, revealed the late pilot died as the hospital waited for a police report.

She wrote ;