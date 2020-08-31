Three generations of beauties: Iyabo Ojo shares adorable family picture

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has got tongues wagging on social media as she shared an adorable pictures of herself alongside her mother and her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo who is often regarded as one of the most fashionable female celebrities in the industry have shown fans how the beauty have spread in her family.

The award winning actress took to her official Instagram page to share the stunning picture.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “3 generations of beauties,” a statement no one would argue about.

See the adorable picture below: