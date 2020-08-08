Tiwa Salvage’s ex-husband, Teebillz goes on date with a mystery lady (Video)

Popular Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Salvage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, has found love again as he goes on a date with a mystery lady. Tunji Balogun , father of three took to his Instastory to post videos of himself and a mystery lady spending some time together in a resort.
Tiwa Savage had sometimes in March 2018 filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tunji Balogun, a.k.a TeeBillz.
The couple had cited unresolvable differences as the reason for their divorce.