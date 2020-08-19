Tiwa Savage drops new photos ahead of the release of her next album

Popular Afropop singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media page to show off her body.

Tiwa Savage took to her Instastories on Instagram to flaunt her new physique that will surely raise eyebrows.

Tiwa Savage while sharing the picture noted that she’s loving her her new self.

The beautiful screen diva some days ago released the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Celia’ and top talented singer both home and abroad have made an appearance on the album.

See her new picture below: