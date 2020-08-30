TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

Toyin Lawani’s son cries uncontrollably over the death of Black Panther’s star (Video)

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman really touched the lives of millions across the world and this included Toyin Lawani’s son who couldn’t believe the news.

Chadwick Boseman was pronounced dead in the early hours of Saturday after following a battle against Colon Cancer.

Toyin Lawani’s son, Olwuwatenola could be seen in a video posted on Instagram by his mother weeping profusely as he just couldn’t hold back his tears.

READ ALSO

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black…

The popular celebrity fashionista noted that Chadwick Boseman has been an inspirational figure to her son as she added that her son lives for him and adores him.

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Lawani’s son cries uncontrollably over the death of Black…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats…

#BBNaija: I will find you a Bayelsa wife after the show – Nengi assures Ozo

#BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”– Erica tells…

Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style (Photo)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

#BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More