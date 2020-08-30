Toyin Lawani’s son cries uncontrollably over the death of Black Panther’s star (Video)

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman really touched the lives of millions across the world and this included Toyin Lawani’s son who couldn’t believe the news.
Chadwick Boseman was pronounced dead in the early hours of Saturday after following a battle against Colon Cancer.
Toyin Lawani’s son, Olwuwatenola could be seen in a video posted on Instagram by his mother weeping profusely as he just couldn’t hold back his tears.
The popular celebrity fashionista noted that Chadwick Boseman has been an inspirational figure to her son as she added that her son lives for him and adores him.
Someone made a very insensitive post about me yesterday, saying I’m trying to use Black panther to trend 😢I ignored cause I know what my kid is going through cause @chadwickboseman died , not everything is for the gram, my son loved this guy , lived for this guy , that’s his hero,pls let’s mourn him in peace 😢😢😢😢😢 he was my sons super hero, he inspired @thereallordmaine to be greater 🙏 pls be with us in prayer my son is so down 😢 #blackpanther lives on 👑l
