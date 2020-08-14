Unbelievable! Nigerians have started dragging Burna Boy because of a track in his new Album

Nigerians are simply just queer and unpredictable, despite the so much love Burna Boy received on the release of his new album Twice as Tall, some on social media users have started dragging him over ‘homophobic slur lyrics’ on the recently released album.

Recall that Burna Boy released his most anticipated studio record, Twice as Tall Album yesterday, 13th August which recorded about five million streams within the first hour of its release, making it become an instant hit.

However, a Twitter user, @Blaise_21, took to the microblogging platform to call out Burna Boy for homophobia on the track, “Wettin Dey Sup.”

He wrote;

“This Burna boy lyric spills homophobia back to back. I been sensed it. Stop making excuses for Burna boy because you like his music. Historically, gay people were called weak because they’re not attracted to women and many gay men could only be involved in anal sex. Also, telling all of us you’re straight after having a song with Sam Smith”

The refrain of the track goes;

“I no be one of those men wey dey fear toto fuck nyash

Check am, na kpa goro kpa. Me I know say everybody got to die on day buried six feet under golo ta”

See more reactions below;