Unbelievable! Nigerians have started dragging Burna Boy because of a track in his new Album

Nigerians are simply just queer and unpredictable, despite the so much love Burna Boy received on the release of his new album Twice as Tall, some on social media users have started dragging him over ‘homophobic slur lyrics’ on the recently released album.
Recall that Burna Boy released his most anticipated studio record, Twice as Tall Album yesterday, 13th August which recorded about five million streams within the first hour of its release, making it become an instant hit.
READ ALSO
However, a Twitter user, @Blaise_21, took to the microblogging platform to call out Burna Boy for homophobia on the track, “Wettin Dey Sup.”
He wrote;
“This Burna boy lyric spills homophobia back to back. I been sensed it. Stop making excuses for Burna boy because you like his music. Historically, gay people were called weak because they’re not attracted to women and many gay men could only be involved in anal sex. Also, telling all of us you’re straight after having a song with Sam Smith”
The refrain of the track goes;
“I no be one of those men wey dey fear toto fuck nyash
Check am, na kpa goro kpa. Me I know say everybody got to die on day buried six feet under golo ta”
See more reactions below;
@UnekwuojoJimmy: This Burna Boy has shown time and time again that he is an insensitive, ignorant and razz little shit. Now his homophobia has jumped out… again! But because he is your fave and you want to vibe so desperately to his mediocre music, you will unlook all his BS.
@TrophyHusbandD: Homophobic lines in music are so silly because they almost never add anything of value to the song…. But now a potentially good song becomes a source of pain or discomfort for your fans.
@fendihoe_: Not people being dishonest and gaslighting this tweet……..is it not on this same TL people were questioning his collab with Sam Smith Bc we all know he’s homophobic?
@Stepharney2: So you can go about screaming you’re gay and rainbowing up but the straight people can’t?
You’re the only one with the rights to state your sexuality in people’s faces? The actual hypocrisy
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES