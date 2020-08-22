Wyclef Jean reacts as a fan insists DJ Cuppy helped him with their collaboration

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

American singer and songwriter, Wyclef Jean has reacted to comment made by a Nigerian fan over his recent collaboration with DJ Cuppy.

It would be recalled that DJ Cuppy released her first album ‘Original Copy’ some days ago and Wyclef Jean alongside some top artistes made an appearance on the album.

Wyclef Jean featured on the third track ‘Wale’ on DJ Cuppy’s new album .

However, according to the Nigeria fan who seems to enjoy the collaboration noted that DJ Cuppy helped in reviving Wyclef’s career.

Wyclef Jean also reacted to the statement.

See their conversation below:

