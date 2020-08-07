“You’re a fool” – Destiny Etiko jovially hits at Anita Joseph (Video)

Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph recently took to social media to share a photo of her which was of course lovely and curvy.

Anita Joseph however also went on to throw a shade at trolls who always check her curves and find something negative to say about it.

She wrote; Just hug it🙌. Please stop checking out my waist.

The post attracted mixed reactions from her fans, including colleague actress Destiny Etiko.

Upon sighting the post, Destiny jovially hit at her.; You are a fool 🤣🤣🤣🤣 .

Anita replied her saying; Leave me 😂😂😂😂