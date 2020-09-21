TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


57-year-old woman, Elizabeth, jubilates as she completes her junior secondary education (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
57-year-old-exam

Better late than never! It was a moment of jubilation as 57-year-old Elizabeth Yamoah completes her junior secondary education.

As the saying goes, age is never a barrier when you’re dedicated to achieving something.

elizabeth-yemoah-57-year-old-exam

Shortly after finishing her Junior high school exams, photos surfaced online showing her fellow students celebrating with her.

elizabeth-yemoah-57-year-old-exam

Many people who felt touched by her commitment to being educated took to social media to comment positively on the development

Elizabeth Yamoah shared her joy and happiness with other students at Agona Odoben pressby JHS on that blissful day the examination was completed.

See more pictures below:

elizabeth-yemoah-57-year-old-exam

 

elizabeth-yemoah-57-year-old-exam 57-year-old-exam elizabeth-yemoah-57-year-old-exam

 

