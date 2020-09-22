TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Adesua Etomi discloses the reason for her 3 months social media absence last year and why she might go off again

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has revealed that she took almost 3 months off social media last year and might go off again.

adesua-etomi-social-media

Taking to her twitter page, she said those 3 months were very peaceful as she went on vacation with her husband, had fun, engaged in important meetings and spent quality time in the presence of God.

According to her, she was able to discipline herself during the 3 months period by deactivating her Instagram account and not logging into twitter.

 

She made this disclosure in response to an artist who shared his one-month Instagram break experience.

Her tweet reads,

Went off SM 4 almost 3 months last yr. The most peace I’ve had. Travelled with my baybay, did fun things, took very few pictures, spent a lot of time in the presence of God, had some of the most important meetings of my life & none of it is online. I get 2 keep it 4 me. The Best!

Adesua, who has done a good job keeping her personal life off the media, added that she might take another social media break to cap the year.

adesua2

