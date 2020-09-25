TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock identical Givenchy shoes as they fly private jet (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Rumored rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike were spotted rocking same  designer shoe as they chill in private jet.

The duo were spotted on different days in private jet which appears to be different, but many believe belongs to Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall Chike Ike made the rounds online a forthright ago after she was allegedly called out by Regina Daniels mom for having an affair with Ned and secretly plotting to be his 7th wife.

Even though dust has settle down on the matter after Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike both came out to deny the allegations , fans have decided to put the two actresses on a head to head battle.

See photo below:

