BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke drops sultry photo ahead of 27th birthday tomorrow

Entertainment
By OluA

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to drop a sultry photo ahead of her 27th birthday which is tomorrow, 29th of September.

She uploaded the photo on IG and captioned it “Let’s start like this, A Queen is 27 tomorrow.

See photo below;

