BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke drops sultry photo ahead of 27th birthday tomorrow

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to drop a sultry photo ahead of her 27th birthday which is tomorrow, 29th of September.

She uploaded the photo on IG and captioned it “Let’s start like this, A Queen is 27 tomorrow.

See photo below;

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State. She won season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show. On March 14, 2020, Eke received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female.