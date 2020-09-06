BBNaija: “You are a skinny fool” – Erica drags Laycon to filth over kissing saga, threatens to harm him (video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica berated fellow housemate, Laycon, over a comment Ebuka made last Sunday.

Recall that Laycon during Sunday’s live eviction show disclosed that Erica tried to kiss him at a point while she was drunk. Laycon and Erica clashed over the issue as the BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, quizzed the male housemate about his claims.

Erica has again confronted Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him. Amid several attempts by concerned housemates to placate her, Erica let loose a stream of invective while threatening to cause Laycon bodily harm and have him killed.

In her words;

“Idiot, Short fool. Chicken. Your whole body is like a drumstick of chicken. Right now your brain is evil, so I’m not attracted to anything about you. Stop talking about me. Idiot.”

“That thing that Ebuka said last week is still bothering me. You keep telling me, you’re not ready to talk about it. It’s almost a week.. Are you still being a p***y. 1 week. That’s because he’s scared. He’s f*****g scared, because he knows he lied.. He cannot back it up. 1 week has passed, he has not backed up the claim that I tried to kiss him, at what point did I try to kiss you? You fool, Laycon.. As skinny and ugly as you are, at what point am I gon be attracted to you. How will I be attracted to you? Idiot.”

