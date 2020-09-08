Bobrisky brags about his new home he is building, says it is worth N590 million

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju also known as Bobrisky, has in his usual manner taken to social media to brag about the amount of money he is investing into the construction of her new home.

Bobrisky posted on his Snapchat that he is lavishing 590 million naira on the building of his new house, however, he did not disclose the location of the house.

“My new home i’m building costs 590 million. I’m not playing at all. The House warming party is going to be loud”.

Her revelation comes days after she celebrated her birthday in a fanciful and lavish party where big boys including Mompha, attended.

