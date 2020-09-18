DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
dj cuppy

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to reveal how her date went.

DJ Cuppy in the early hours of today took to her handle to reveal she was going on a date.

She revealed the unknown man took her for clay shooting.

She went on to share video from the date as she revealed it is a date she will never forget.

See video below;

She was also spotted with a Range Over and not her new Ferrari.

 

