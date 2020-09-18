DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to reveal how her date went.
DJ Cuppy in the early hours of today took to her handle to reveal she was going on a date.
She revealed the unknown man took her for clay shooting.
READ ALSO
Happy Friday my Cupcakes! 🧁💕 …I’m going on a date today o! He said he is taking me “clay shooting” 😅😂 (Will Keep You Updated) #CuppyDat
— #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) September 18, 2020
She went on to share video from the date as she revealed it is a date she will never forget.
See video below;
This is definitely a date I’ll NEVER forget… 😅😂 How Romantic. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/iIxuBIPXYU
— #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) September 18, 2020
She was also spotted with a Range Over and not her new Ferrari.
Rate my date’s photography skill from 1-10 📸 Wearing @OfficialPLT ♥️💕 pic.twitter.com/1lbBrXX2nB
— #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) September 18, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES