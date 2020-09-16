TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

The Otedolas have been trending since morning after they unveiled their latest cars bought for them by their billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

Following reactions that has surfaced online, DJ Cuppy has revealed that she and her songstress sister, Tolani are single.

The ace Nigerian entertainer disclosed this while responding to tweets which were triggered by her disclosure of her father buying Ferraris for her and her two sisters.

When asked who she and her sister are dating, DJ Cuppy wrote in response;

We’re both single,  LMAO

DJ Cuppy reveals she and her sister, Tolani are still single

