TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see…

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born…

DJ Cuppy takes her mom on first ride in her Ferrari gift (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently took to her Instagram page to reveal her mom finally got to ride in her newly Ferrari car gifted to her by her father, Femi Otedola.

Cuppy shared a video which saw her ushering her mom into the customized pink ride.

The mother and daughter put their safety before pleasure as they both ensured their seatbelts were properly strapped in before zooming off.

READ ALSO

Every person should wash their pant themselves – DJ…

DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

Cuppy wrote:

“Took Mama Cups for her first ride in my Ferrari today! “

Watch the show clip below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ – evicted housemate,…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Nengi is the most likely housemate to walk naked on Third Mainland…

DJ Cuppy takes her mom on first ride in her Ferrari gift (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica has reunited Africa more than African Union AU – Dele…

Every person should wash their pant themselves – DJ Cuppy

Forever thankful, love you boss – Wizkid remembers his root as he pays…

#BBNaija: Davido is better than Michael Jackson – Nengi gives reason

BBNaija: “You’re a lucky girl” – Nengi tells Vee after Neo washed her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More