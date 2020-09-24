DJ Cuppy takes her mom on first ride in her Ferrari gift (Video)

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently took to her Instagram page to reveal her mom finally got to ride in her newly Ferrari car gifted to her by her father, Femi Otedola.

Cuppy shared a video which saw her ushering her mom into the customized pink ride.

The mother and daughter put their safety before pleasure as they both ensured their seatbelts were properly strapped in before zooming off.

Cuppy wrote:

“Took Mama Cups for her first ride in my Ferrari today! “

Watch the show clip below: