DJ Cuppy’s Ferrari was originally black, see how it was painted pink (Video)

Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy, has revealed that the colour of her new Ferrari was originally black before she painted it to her signature colour, pink.

The award-winning musician took to her Instagram page to share a short video with the caption:

“Who wants to see how @Yiannimize made my Ferrari PINK? BTS Video out at 4 pm! #CuppyDat”

Recall that Femi Otedola bought three new Ferrari cars for his three daughters, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, Tolani Otedola, and Temi Otedola.

Tolani Otedola, his first daughter, became a trending Topic on Twitter as users on the micro-blogging site talked about how she has maintained a low-key life despite being the daughter of a famous billionaire.

See video below;