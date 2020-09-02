Fans send well wishes to Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu as they celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Today is the 30th wedding anniversary of the parents of the top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy.

Burna Boy’s dad and mum, Samuel and Bose Ogulu celebrate their 30 years of holy matrimony as they have taken to Instagram to celebrate their years of being a couple.

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose shared beautiful pictures of herself and her husband in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

She revealed in her caption that Burna’s dad, Samuel had been her boyfriend for 32 years, her husband for 30 years, and her baby daddy for 29 years.

She wrote,

“My boyfriend for 32 years,

My baby daddy for 29 years,

My husband for 30 years and counting.Happy Anniversary to US”.

Well-wishers have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

The couple’s son, Burna Boy has been doing really well for himself in his music career as he recently released his new album, titled, “Twice as Tall”.

According to reports, Burna Boy Twice as Tall Album recorded about five million streams within the first hour of its release, making it become an instant hit.

On social media, fans and followers have been praising him for the album, while it has begun generating massive reviews online.

