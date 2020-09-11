“For this life, choose better woman” – Wizkid to men

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid recently took to Instagram to advise his male fans.

The “Joro” crooner, who has baby mamas in his life advised men to be mindful of the woman they chose to spend their lives with.

According to Wizzy, men should ensure they chose a good woman as a partner, because women play a huge role in any man’s life.

Wizkid a.k.a Star Boy began recording music at the age of 11 and he rose to prominence after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar.

