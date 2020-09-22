TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee…

Fuel Hike: No going back on strike, protest – NLC, TUC

News
By OluA

The Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to proceed with its planned strike and protest with effect from September 28 following the failure of the Federal Government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and fuel price, PUNCH reports.

Rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja a few minutes ago, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the proposed action by the organised labour would proceed from next week.

He stated that the decision was unanimously taken by the chairmen of the 36 states and FCT chapters of the NLC.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Die-hard fan wrote special letter to Erica from New York, discloses…

Fuel Hike: No going back on strike, protest – NLC, TUC

I spent almost 6 months in Gabon – Reekado Banks reveals why he has been…

Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Son’s Favorite Facial Expression Whenever He Is…

Burna Boy’s album “African Giant” certified Silver in the UK

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: The rest of us are not on Ozo’s Level – Vee gives reason

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More