How ghetto upbringing influenced my music – Patoranking

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, also known as Patoranking has revealed that his songs and songwriting skill are largely influenced by the environment he grew up in.

Patoranking, who recently dropped a new project, made this known while fielding questions from Pan-african Music content creator.

He made reference to his hit track, ‘Abule’ off his recent album, ‘Three’, explaining that the song is a sort of ode to life in the ghetto.

The dancehall artiste stated that the song was to show how life happens in the ghetto.

“Abule simply means hood or ghetto. So when making a song, all I do is just have a reflection about where I come from and then I write. I was thinking about the party life in the ghetto, how we party, how it is, the things that happen there.”

