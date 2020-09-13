TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

I didn’t intend to disrespect you – Daddy Freeze apologises to Bishop Oyedepo (Video)

NewsEntertainment
By OluA

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has openly apologised to David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, over his verbal attacks on the cleric.

Freeze in a short video on his social media page on Saturday night said he is sorry for insulting Oyedepo about two years ago.

The on-air personality also stated that he had no intention to dishonour and disrespect the cleric.

READ ALSO

David Ibiyeomie faced with police arrest as presidency…

Daddy Freeze shows off his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie…

“My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then,” he said.

“I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach.

“I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Tricky Tee advises Ozo and Nengi on their relationship, tells them…

I was shocked by the love I got, I love you guys so much” – Erica applauds fans…

#BBNaija: There is no hope for Ozo with Nengi as she says he is number…

I didn’t intend to disrespect you – Daddy Freeze apologises to…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3 student proposes…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More