I didn’t intend to disrespect you – Daddy Freeze apologises to Bishop Oyedepo (Video)

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has openly apologised to David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, over his verbal attacks on the cleric.

Freeze in a short video on his social media page on Saturday night said he is sorry for insulting Oyedepo about two years ago.

The on-air personality also stated that he had no intention to dishonour and disrespect the cleric.

“My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then,” he said.

“I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach.

“I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”