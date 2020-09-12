TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money –…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

#BBNaija: Vee reveals plans for Tolanibaj outside the house

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

“I had my child through caesarean section because I couldn’t wait to meet her” – TBoss recounts experience (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as TBoss has revealed circumstances that surrounded the birth of her daughter.

In an Instagram Live session, the mother of one narrated how she had to choose between becoming a mother and continuing with the ‘celebrity lifestyle’ and how she had to bring out her baby before the due date because she couldn’t wait to meet her.

She said,

READ ALSO

Olakunle Churchill debunks rumours of being the father of…

TBoss shares more beautiful photos of herself and her…

“I had the choices of being a mother or continuing with this celebrity lifestyle and I thought about it for a nanosecond and said I was going to be a mom. I was like, I wasn’t even thinking about it, everything else could go, I don’t care. I want that baby.”

She went on to narrate how she had her baby saying,

“I had my child through Caesarean, CS. I actually brought out my child twelve days earlier because I couldn’t wait. I wanted to hold her in my arms. I wanted to see and kiss her. I just couldn’t wait any more. I was too eager, plus I some horrible Braxton Hicks and some reactions that made the doctor advise we bring her out, just in case.

On who her baby’s father is, TBoss replied saying it will remain private as those who ought to know, know already.

Watch video below…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji discloses why she…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full glam mode…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate,…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“I had my child through caesarean section because I couldn’t wait to meet…

David Ibiyeomie faced with police arrest as presidency reacts to the viral…

#BBNaija: Why I might be evicted on sunday – Prince

#BBNaija: Big Brother fines Ozo and Nengi again for going against one of the…

Brother Shaggi, Pasuma Alabi and other entertainment icons grace Iyabo…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Dorathy told Ozo she would accept her eviction with…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More