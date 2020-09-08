TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the…

I’m getting so good with tennis – Regina Daniels says, shares adorable photos

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels continues to get the attention of fans with her look.

Although Regina welcome her baby with Ned Nwoko this year, however, her photos since she gave birth have been quite lovely as she looks like she never put to bed.

The actress recently took to her social media handle to share some new photos of her.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter…

Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying…

She also revealed she has been learning how to play tennis.

Regina shared the photos and captioned it;

“I am getting so good at tennis and my body is really cooperating with me 😂 Thanks to @mapiatea Who wants to challenge me ? 🤪”

See photos below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

I’m getting so good with tennis – Regina Daniels says, shares…

#BBNaija: Ozo goes back in time, writes love letter to Nengi (Photo)

You Need A Wife Like My Own – Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond…

Lovely Photos As Comedian, Woli Arole Visits Baba Suwe In His Ikorodu Residence…

Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video)

Meet one of Alaafin Oyo’s oldest daughters, Princess Taibat who elebrated…

Reactions as Ghana launches her version of Big Brother, “Big Brethren Ghana”…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More