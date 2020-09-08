I’m getting so good with tennis – Regina Daniels says, shares adorable photos

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels continues to get the attention of fans with her look.

Although Regina welcome her baby with Ned Nwoko this year, however, her photos since she gave birth have been quite lovely as she looks like she never put to bed.

The actress recently took to her social media handle to share some new photos of her.

She also revealed she has been learning how to play tennis.

Regina shared the photos and captioned it;

“I am getting so good at tennis and my body is really cooperating with me 😂 Thanks to @mapiatea Who wants to challenge me ? 🤪”

See photos below;