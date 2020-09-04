“I’m glad I have no daughter” – Kemi Olunloyo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
kemi-olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Miss Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that she is happy that she doesn’t have a daughter.

kemi olunloyo

According to Madame Kemi, she feels sometimes that parents of daughters in this age are useless, carefree,  ignorant people.

READ ALSO

God has blessed OAP Toolz and her husband with a baby boy…

‘Why Dbanj was accused of rape’, Kemi Olunloyo…

In a recent post on her Instagram page, she advised parents to keep their daughters off social media as they can often be sexualized.

 

“I have three sons and very glad I never had daughters even though I’m someone’s daughter. I feel sometimes that parents of daughters in this age are useless carefree ignorant people. In my days they were busy circumcising us and taking away our sexuality because of this. Nobody knew social media will exist when I was this age. Today, look: Mummy Calm down boy, Lil lookalike 3BG Cubana kid drinking beer, and this girl all need to stay off Social Media. When this girl is raped by a neighbor, sibling, cousin or school classmate or others, the parents will forget that they sexualized their daughter online🙄
KEEP YOUR CHILDREN OFF INSTAGRAM😠” she wrote.

