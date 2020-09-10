TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I'm not mad, i'm only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her while dancing in public (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

A popular Yoruba parlance says “It is interesting to watch a mad man dance in public till it’s one’s child”

The recent social media challenge of people dancing and screaming in public has received more backlash than appraisal.

A young lady who jumped on the parade of madness took to the streets to sing and dance to a song from her hands free device. Many thought she had lost it as they make way for her to display her thing.

 

“Erica is still learning work near Cee-C”…

Nigerian make up artist stuns in make-over transformation to…

Either staged or not, some set of guys came to grab her in a bid to take her to a mental home but she blurted out saying it was a video and she wasn’t mad. Come to think of it, a mad man never accepts that he’s mad.

 

Watch the video below:

