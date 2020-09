Iyabo Ojo shares ‘jaw-dropping’ photos of the interior of her new mansion

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently took to social media to share ‘Jaw dropping’ photos of the interior of her new house.

This comes few hours after she hosted family and friends for the housewarming of the mansion she bought about a month ago.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Yoruba actress wrote,

“With all gratitude to the lord…I present to you my sweet home @fespris_decor you rock !!”

See pictures of the house below;