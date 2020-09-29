Lady recounts how her best friend duped her of N1million by lying she was dying of a heart disease

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
A Nigerian lady popularly known as Aunty Ada on Twitter has taken to the platform to narrate how her best friend duped her of one million naira by lying she was dying of a heart disease.

According to Ada, her friend called her to tell her that she had a heart disease and had only some months to live; adding that she needed 3 million Naira for her treatment.

Ada noted that she gave the said friend a million naira from the proposed medical bill as she couldn’t afford three million at the time.

Ada said she later discovered her friend had swindled her of the sum of money when she received a call from her friend’s mother and asked the older woman about her daughter’s heart disease.

The mother immediately rejected it adding that her daughter is not suffering from any disease.

In her words,

“I feel stupid but I’ll be fine. A friend told me about having heart disease and that she had just a few months to live, If she doesn’t go in for an operation. When she called me and told me about it, I was angry because she kept talking about dying and all.

“I told her to shut up and stop talking like that and went ahead to ask her how much was needed for this surgery. She told me 3million, at first i was like Ok and asked her again how much do you have already? She said and I quote ‘some millions, you can help me with anything’.

