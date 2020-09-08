TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lovely Photos As Comedian, Woli Arole Visits Baba Suwe In His Ikorodu Residence To Mark His Birthday

Entertainment
By San
Instagram comedian cum actor, Woli Arole recently paid a visit to veteran Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina, widely known as Baba Suwe to mark his birthday.

Arole took to his social media page to share lovely photos of the thespian during a visit to his Ikorodu home recently.  Even though Baba Suwe’s real birthday was last month, Woli Arole decided to belatedly celebrate him as alongside his crew, they paid the veteran comedian a visit bearing a cake and several gifts.

Even more thoughtful was the message Arole had to share on social media:

“I decided to go celebrate Baba Suwe at his place in Ikorodu. This man is effortlessly funny. An ICON. A king I Stan. Let’s celebrate people when they are alive. Myself and my crew went with some gifts to the KING of COMEDY in Nigeria.

I will never stop celebrating the ICONS. Baba Suwe a KING I Stan. My time spent with you will be forever treasured. Thanks for all you’ve done in the comedy industry in Nigeria. I am happy I visited you. Adimeru, Ojabo ko fo Omo Na bouncing, Attacker, Utaka, Turayah. Any more accolades for Suwe wey I never call, you know say I be small pikin.”

See more photos below:

