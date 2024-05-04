Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has found herself at the center of a brewing controversy after a childhood friend, Mrs. Ijeoma, made some explosive allegations against her.

In a recent interview, Mrs. Ijeoma claimed that actress’ mother was a witch who initiated her daughter into witchcraft, and that she has personal experiences to back up her claims.

According to the so called childhood friend, she and Mercy Johnson grew up together and were close friends until an incident involving Mercy’s mother, who allegedly performed some fetish acts on them.

She claimed that this incident led to a series of strange spiritual dreams and difficulties in her life, which she attributed to Mercy’s mother’s alleged witchcraft.

“Growing up, Mercy Johnson’s grandmother was a witch, she now transferred it to Mercy’s mother, she now transferred it to her. Mercy didn’t practice it while growing up even though they’ve initiated her,” she said in part.

Mrs. Ijeoma’s allegations have sparked a heated debate in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many fans and colleagues of Mercy Johnson coming to her defense.

However, others have expressed shock and disbelief at the claims, calling for more information and evidence to backup the allegations.

Watch the video below;

