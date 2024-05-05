Popular skit maker, MC Mbakara and his wife, Lolo, have announced the arrival of their fourth child.

The comedian shared the exciting news on social media, posting a heartwarming video of the moment he presented the newborn to his mother-in-law, straight from the delivery room.

A part of the video shows Lolo in the hospital cuddling her newborn.

Sharing the video, MC Mbakara expressed his gratitude, saying: “I Am Back From The Theater Baby And Mummy Are Alive And Doing Just Fine’ Thanks For All Your Prayers.”

Fans and friends have taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their new baby, wishing them all the best as they embark on this new chapter.

The baby is the fourth child of MC Mbakara and wife as they shares three other children, a girl and two boys, together.

See below;

