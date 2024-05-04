A Nigerian lady unknowingly drank an entire bottle of Popular tequila, Azul, which is worth N1.3 million, at a club.

The high-end Azul tequila costs a staggering N1.3 million (roughly $1200), and the woman mistakenly believed it was priced at only N1,300 ($12).

The video shows the lady in distress after realizing that the Azul tequila is N1.3 million.

This has sparked reactions online

While some people criticized the woman for not noticing the price before consuming the entire bottle, others questioned the club staff, wondering if they clearly communicated the cost before serving such an expensive drink.

moonGoddess: “she should go to super market buy the Azul and replace it.”

Omalicha: “una wey dey give person Azul u no go first look face,dey play.”

sa-m: “Na acting abeg, person way da fo club go think say Azul na 1300 how much me exotic.”

🍓qwin🍓berry: “Untop 1.3 unna Dey shout for my ear??😒 paste aza.”

@lover—💕💋 gurl: “Se people wey serve her no see her look ni Se she look like person wey fit afford that drink.”

favour: “Jesus if nah me I go pay 1300 first and I will start working there as waitress no long cap.”

PreetyGold: “the person wey serve her the Azul is , did he or she made it clear to her about the price very well before serving.”

esthermichael: “hotel staff de like this kin thing ehhhh that day anybody wey no de work miss.”

Watch the video below;

