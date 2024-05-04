Prince Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has finally broken his silence after Angela Okorie and Mercy’s childhood friend, Mrs. Ijeoma, accused his wife of witchcraft.

Recall that Angela Okorie had called out Mercy Johnson, labeling her a witch. She accused her of killing and destroying many destinies.

Hours later, Mercy’s childhood friend, Mrs. Ijeoma shared a shocking testimony about the actress’ alleged witchcraft.

She alleged that Mercy’s mother had initiated her into witchcraft when they were younger, and that Mercy had been trying to harm her and her family.

Reacting to the allegations by Angela Okorie and the other lady, Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband, Prince Okojie made a post via his Instagram story.

He dismissed the allegations, implying that they are baseless and a sign of mental health issues.

He first wrote, “Na mango wen ripe, dem dey throw sticks at!” which is a Nigerian proverb meaning “when a mango is ripe, people will throw sticks at it.”

This phrase is often used to describe how people tend to criticize and attack others when they are successful or achieving great things.

Prince Okojie further emphasized his point, saying: “Pls endeavor to check on your loved ones, mental health is real. Mad people everywhere.”

See below;

