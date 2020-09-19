TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

#BBNaija: Fans drag Tboss for shading Nengi while she celebrates…

#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I…

DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

Monkey steals man’s iPhone, takes selfies & dumps it in the jungle (video)

News
By OluA

A man discovered a cheeky monkey had stolen his iPhone when he recovered it and found a selfie on his camera roll, Dailystar UK reports.

The pesky primate took the phone from student Zackrydz Rodzi’s house in Johor, Indonesia while he slept. When the 20-year-old woke up, he thought he had been burgled, but couldn’t see any signs of a break-in.

He was even more confused to find his phone casing under his bed but not his phone. Having no luck with the Find My iPhone app, he tried calling his mobile on another device.

READ ALSO

Monkey is filmed trying to have sex with deer almost twice…

The following day, Saturday, September 12, he was shocked to find his phone after hearing a ringtone coming from a jungle near his house. It was muddied and lying under a palm tree, but otherwise undamaged.

Stunned to discover it again, he looked through his camera roll to try and uncover more about the thief.

To his surprise, he found a series of pictures and even a couple of “selfies” taken by the apparent culprit – a monkey. The animal even unwittingly filmed itself trying to eat the phone.

An amused Zackrydz shared the images in a Twitter thread on Sunday, September 13. “I didn’t know there was a monkey living in my housing area but damn you monkey, you’ve made my life miserable for the past couple of days,” he said.

He tried to lure the “thief” with another phone, but the monkey burglar has yet to return.

Apparently, he has something of a criminal record, with Zackrydz’s neighbours telling him their phones had been snatched by the primate in the past.

As humans encroach further and further into monkey’s territory, they are interacting more with humans than ever before.

Last month in Malaysia, a terrifying army of rampaging monkeys invaded a town and even tried to kidnap children.

The long-tailed macaques live in a forested area next to a neighbourhood in Puchong in the south of the country, but often breach the compound and enter built-up areas.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

#BBNaija: Fans drag Tboss for shading Nengi while she celebrates Ozo for winning…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Monkey steals man’s iPhone, takes selfies & dumps it in the jungle…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

I may be your future president- Evicted housemate, Prince says why

BBNaija: ICON slams Cubana Chief Priest for not wanting Laycon to win the grand…

Being told I am beautiful at the age of 5 got into my head- Tv presenter,…

Man crashes G-Wagon he rented to impress a girl (Video)

‘Your mates dey use iphone12, you still dey use iphone 6‘ -Troll drags Rita…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More