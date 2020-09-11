TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows…

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money –…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

#BBNaija: Vee reveals plans for Tolanibaj outside the house

My husband wanted to work for God before he was killed – says Benue Militia leader, Gana’s widow

News
By Habeeb Bello
gana

Wantor Akwa, one of the five widows of Benue militia leader Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana has revealed that her husband wanted to ”work for God.” before being killed.

In an interview with newsmen on Thursday September 10, Akwa reaffirmed that her husband was on his way to surrender to Benue State Government before being shot dead by soldiers.

She also revealed that her husband came out of hiding because Senator Gabriel Suswam told him he was involved in the peace deal.

 

Akwa said;

 

“I was in Makurdi when they called to inform me of the incident. Senator Gabriel Suswam went to meet him on Saturday because when they went for him on the second amnesty issue, he said if he did not see Suswam, he was not going to come out.

“That until Suswam comes around, he will not believe that the amnesty is true. After the initial amnesty he went back into the bush. When the second amnesty programme started, he was briefing me about the development.

“I spoke with him on Saturday and he told me that he was going for the amnesty and that he is tired of the life he was living.

“He told me that he has worked for too long and that he wants to work for God and be a free man. My husband was not a wicked man. I am not saying it because I am his wife. My husband was not a wicked person.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full glam mode…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji discloses why she…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Man dies in car accident 3 days after his wedding in Delta state (Photos)

My husband wanted to work for God before he was killed – says Benue…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes & it is…

He Gave Me N20 Million On The First Day | Bobrisky Reveals How He Met His…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

Man marries childhood best friend whom he met when he was still an orange seller

“Stop calling me your role model, I’m not your role model” – Toke Makinwa warns

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More