My husband wanted to work for God before he was killed – says Benue Militia leader, Gana’s widow

Wantor Akwa, one of the five widows of Benue militia leader Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana has revealed that her husband wanted to ”work for God.” before being killed.
In an interview with newsmen on Thursday September 10, Akwa reaffirmed that her husband was on his way to surrender to Benue State Government before being shot dead by soldiers.
She also revealed that her husband came out of hiding because Senator Gabriel Suswam told him he was involved in the peace deal.
Akwa said;
“I was in Makurdi when they called to inform me of the incident. Senator Gabriel Suswam went to meet him on Saturday because when they went for him on the second amnesty issue, he said if he did not see Suswam, he was not going to come out.
“That until Suswam comes around, he will not believe that the amnesty is true. After the initial amnesty he went back into the bush. When the second amnesty programme started, he was briefing me about the development.
“I spoke with him on Saturday and he told me that he was going for the amnesty and that he is tired of the life he was living.
“He told me that he has worked for too long and that he wants to work for God and be a free man. My husband was not a wicked man. I am not saying it because I am his wife. My husband was not a wicked person.”
