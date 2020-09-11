My husband wanted to work for God before he was killed – says Benue Militia leader, Gana’s widow

Wantor Akwa, one of the five widows of Benue militia leader Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana has revealed that her husband wanted to ”work for God.” before being killed.

In an interview with newsmen on Thursday September 10, Akwa reaffirmed that her husband was on his way to surrender to Benue State Government before being shot dead by soldiers.

She also revealed that her husband came out of hiding because Senator Gabriel Suswam told him he was involved in the peace deal.

Akwa said;