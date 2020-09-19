Naomi Campbell celebrates Skepta with topless photos of her body against his as he turns a year older
Nigerian-British rapper, Skepta on Saturday turn 38 and Naomi Campbell, who has been romantically linked to him, shared raunchy photos of them together to celebrate him.
The supermodel and the rapper were topless in the photos. Naomi, who was also braless, leaned into Skepta’s naked chest as they posed, flesh to flesh.
Naomi captioned the photos:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNIOR @skeptagram on this special day we celebrate you , You have never waited for things to come to you , you have always created and independently got it out there to the world .. changing the way things were done ! you have the most magical mind that never stops creating .. and you are that loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters .. Love for you always !
