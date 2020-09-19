Naomi Campbell celebrates Skepta with topless photos of her body against his as he turns a year older

Nigerian-British rapper, Skepta on Saturday turn 38 and Naomi Campbell, who has been romantically linked to him, shared raunchy photos of them together to celebrate him.

The supermodel and the rapper were topless in the photos. Naomi, who was also braless, leaned into Skepta’s naked chest as they posed, flesh to flesh.

Naomi captioned the photos: