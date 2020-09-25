Nigerian lady flees with N2million given to her by fiance to plan their wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
fiancee-flee

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how his uncle’s fiancé fled with the N2million deposited in her account to plan their wedding.

 

The Twitter user, Spendo Gustavo disclosed that his uncle had deposited N2million into his girlfriend’s account in preparation for their wedding.

 

According to him, the fiance used the money to process her visa to flee the country, adding that every means of reaching her have proved abortive.

He tweeted,

“My uncle deposited N2million into his girlfriend’s account in preparation for their marriage. The girl used the same money to process Visa and travelled out”.

lady-fiancee-2m-flee

Leave a Reply

