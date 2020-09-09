Nigerian music star, Lil Kesh returns, discloses why he’s been off the music scene and announces date for his next banger

Popular Nigerian artiste, Lil Kesh has returned to music and sent a message to his loyal fans who have been asking his whereabouts as he has been off the music scene for quite a while.

According to the 25-year-old, he has been busy trying to recreate his body mind and soul in order to give his fans quality music.

He wrote:

Where’s kesh? Where’s kesh? I have been busy recreating myself(body,mind and soul) rather than forcing trash music on my loyal fans, I got a banger for y’all on the 25th.

Keshinro Ololade known professionally as Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing the hit single “Shoki”. Lil Kesh was born and raised in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos State. His career in music began in 2012 when he rapped among his colleagues in Bariga.