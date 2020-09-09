Nigerian music star, Lil Kesh returns, discloses why he’s been off the music scene and announces date for his next banger

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
kesh-1-2

Popular Nigerian artiste, Lil Kesh has returned to music and  sent a message to his loyal fans who have been asking his whereabouts as he has been off the music scene for quite a while.

kesh- According to the 25-year-old, he has been busy trying to recreate his body mind and soul in order to give his fans quality music.

He wrote:

Where’s kesh? Where’s kesh? I have been busy recreating myself(body,mind and soul) rather than forcing trash music on my loyal fans, I got a banger for y’all on the 25th.

Keshinro Ololade known professionally as Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing the hit single “Shoki”. Lil Kesh was born and raised in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos State. His career in music began in 2012 when he rapped among his colleagues in Bariga.

 

 

