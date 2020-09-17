She’s a liar and a gold-digger — Night life King, La Scatter reacts to sexual molestation allegations by his wife

Popular nightlife King, Temidayo Lucky Kafaru aka La Scatter, has refuted claims of sexually molesting his 5months baby, revealing his estranged wife, Diana Faith Logico aka Ododo Yankee Dudu is trying to soil his reputation.

In a report by Michael Soyebo of Sahara Weekly, Temidayo reveals his estranged wife is a gold-digger, an escort and a violent woman who has attacked him on several occasions. He went ahead to state that he was trapped into a forced marriage by his wife and his mother-in-law, Edwina Logico.

The report also revealed that the duo met in March 2019, and four weeks later, Diana’s mother informed him that her daughter was pregnant. So in a bid to avoid shame despite warnings he received from people that she was an escort, he went ahead to marry her in a poised wedding ceremony in August, of which he still has debts uncleared as a result of the event.