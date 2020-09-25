TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


”Some people say my success is solely due to the doors my dad opened for me… ” – DJ Cuppy states as she discloses why this is not entirely true

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
cuppy-femi-otedola

Beautiful daughter of a billionaire and Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has disputed the  common notions that her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola is the reaso for her success.

The  amiable singer who alongside her sisters was gifted a Ferrari worth over 80 million naira by dad was a guest on the Youtube Week held virtually where she spoke on different topics about music. Cuppy spoke on major principles that has helped her achieve success so far.

cuppy-femi-otedola

According to her, the belief that her Father’s connection made her popular is not in its entirety true. The “Orignal Copy” crooner said that even with her Father’s connection she still had to work hard on her own part to make it work out.

She further revealed that she had lost opportunities simply because she was not prepared or didn’t make proper use of them.

She added that she has a lot of opportunities but her hard work, determination, and business style took her to where she is.

She advised that one should just depend on connections but also try to be prepared, hone their skills, and deliver a standard service.

Cuppy said that no matter how many doors open for you, only your skill and delivery can keep you in those doors.

Taking her Instagram page, she wrote: ”Some people say my success is solely due to the doors my dad opened for me… I beg to differ’

Some people say my success is solely due to the doors my dad opened for me… I beg to differ ✋🏾 Wearing @PrettyLittleThing 💝💕

