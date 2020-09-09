Tacha surprises Tiwa Savage with lovely gifts (video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has surprised music star, Tiwa Savage with lovely gifts.

The mother of one took to her social media page to celebrate the kind gesture from the Reality TV star. The singer stated that she received the gifts from her even though they had never met before.

In the video, Tiwa Savage seemed to have accepted the gifts in a shopping plaza. Describing Tacha as a sweet soul, the “Dangerous love” crooner expressed gratitude for her show of love while praying to God to bless her.

“thank you so much. God bless your beautiful soul. still can’t believe we’ve never met but you’ve been in my corner. Thank you thank you thank you,” the singer wrote.

Watch video below: