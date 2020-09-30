TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending…

Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her birthday party (Video)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke had her birthday party last night and it was attended by some popular names in the entertainment industry.

However, one of the highlights from the party was the moment when Ike, her boyfriend, pulled up a scene which led many to think he was about to propose to her.

Ike whom she met during the BBNAIJA season 4 show, stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.

READ ALSO

Mercy Eke’s fans surprise her with 2 plots of land in…

I can’t believe you’re mine – BBNaija star, Ike tells…

However, he did not go down on one knee as expected but rather told her to open the little box later and that they would talk later.

Watch the video

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her…

I can’t imagine life without my sons – Toolz says as she shares…

I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on lady who claimed to be…

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s Birthday (Video)

The hilarious moment Mercy Eke told Kiddwaya to choke her as he showers praises…

Pay your tax in Ogun – OGIRS tells Laycon

I don’t trust Nigerian politicians – Burna Boy turns down Sowore’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More