The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her birthday party (Video)

BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke had her birthday party last night and it was attended by some popular names in the entertainment industry.

However, one of the highlights from the party was the moment when Ike, her boyfriend, pulled up a scene which led many to think he was about to propose to her.

Ike whom she met during the BBNAIJA season 4 show, stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.

However, he did not go down on one knee as expected but rather told her to open the little box later and that they would talk later.

Watch the video