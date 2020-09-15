Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo finally becomes a certified Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Popular Nigerian Actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, fondly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is currently in a celebratory mood as he has been called to ‘Bar’ and as such becomes a certified barrister.

The actor had nursed the dream of becoming a lawyer since he had his first degree in the early 1990’s and almost three decades later, that dream has finally become reality.

He took to to his social media page to make the announcement as he shared a photo of himself adorned in his official robe and wig with the caption :