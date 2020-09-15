TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo finally becomes a certified Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

EntertainmentNews
By Habeeb Bello
barrister-kanayo-o-kanayo

Popular Nigerian Actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, fondly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is currently in a celebratory mood as he has been called to ‘Bar’ and as such becomes a certified barrister.

barrister-kanayo-o-kanayo

The actor had nursed the dream of becoming a lawyer since he had his first degree in the early 1990’s and almost three decades later, that dream has finally become reality.

READ ALSO

I will block you if you ever call me a ‘ritualist’ -Kanayo O…

Reno Omorki reveals how an American lady reacted when she…

He took to to his social media page to make the announcement as he shared a photo of himself adorned in his official robe and wig with the caption :

To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her for replying…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“My life is in danger” – Veteran actor Pete Edochie cries out over movie…

“She’s such a sweet lady” – Kiddwaya’s mother says as she finally speaks with…

Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo finally becomes a certified Barrister And…

“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

“The new kids on the block” – Ned Nwoko says as he shows off his youngest…

#BBNaija: “I Shall DJ At Neo And Vee’s Wedding” – DJ Neptune

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More